Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 768,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

