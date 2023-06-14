Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $18.36 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,845 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.82. 5,253,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,194,607. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

