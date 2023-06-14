Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

AXP traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.89. 491,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,057. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.