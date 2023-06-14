Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 511,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

