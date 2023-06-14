Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,300,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,242. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

