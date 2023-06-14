Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,647 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,872.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 134,156 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 477,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 121,270 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 1,836,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,584. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.