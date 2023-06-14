Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in FMC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Up 0.2 %

FMC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

