Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,309 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SWAN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,947. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

