Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,527 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,006,000 after buying an additional 2,404,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,248,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,525,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,512 shares of company stock worth $661,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

