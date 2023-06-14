Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,317 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 5,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,405. The stock has a market cap of $486.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.