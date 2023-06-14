Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 66,627 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. The company had a trading volume of 101,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.