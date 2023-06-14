Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 66,627 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. The company had a trading volume of 101,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.52.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
