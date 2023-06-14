Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 64,494 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,494 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. 2,132,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

