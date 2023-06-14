Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.45. 359,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,557. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

