Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $190,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $278.15. 232,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

