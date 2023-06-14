Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $21.01 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,982 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,017. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.