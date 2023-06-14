Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $74.14 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 9.49% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $74,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

