Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $119,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.41. 461,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,318. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

