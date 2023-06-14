Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,643. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.25. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

