Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 34,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 93,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

