Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 41,527 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,527 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVE stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.40. 104,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

