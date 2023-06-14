Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 72,969 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,969 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.84. 1,354,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,910. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.