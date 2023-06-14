Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quantum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quantum in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

