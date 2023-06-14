Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 511.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $5,339,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

