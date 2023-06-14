Essential Planning LLC. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1,872.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 5.2% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 91,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,098,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

