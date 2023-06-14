Essential Planning LLC. Takes $3.64 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $439.13. 993,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $439.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

