Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 108.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,167,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

