Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,347 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 5.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. 1,040,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

