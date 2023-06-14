Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 169,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 57,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.