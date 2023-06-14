Evercore ISI Upgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Outperform

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,700.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,640.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,697.05.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,421.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,572.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,491.23. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

