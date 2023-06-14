Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.3% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.51. 195,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

