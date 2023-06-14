Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,107 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 8,976,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,907,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

