Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.80. 720,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

