Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.80. 720,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.