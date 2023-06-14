Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,788 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,588,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 629,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

