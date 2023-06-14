Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.98 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.5% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

VYM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.49. 512,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

