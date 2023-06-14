Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %
OXY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. 3,317,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,396,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.
Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
