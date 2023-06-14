Eversept Partners LP Buys Shares of 254,586 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 254,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 280,250 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $340,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THC traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 1,794,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,316. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.