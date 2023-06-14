Eversept Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,573. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

