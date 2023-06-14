Eversept Partners LP Makes New $528,000 Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of GoHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

GoHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 6,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.04.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($9.55). The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.33 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Schulz bought 6,881 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $98,329.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,000.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Schulz acquired 6,881 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $98,329.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,000.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Kotte bought 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,671.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Further Reading

