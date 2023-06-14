Eversept Partners LP Purchases 255,179 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,179 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned 1.49% of Vera Therapeutics worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 229,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 74,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,904,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 74,045 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,904,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,063 shares of company stock valued at $678,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

