Eversept Partners LP Sells 92,117 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Eversept Partners LP cut its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,117 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,016. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

