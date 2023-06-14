Eversept Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,598 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up 2.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 1.19% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $24,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 221,468 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. 87,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,366. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

