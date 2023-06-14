Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 3.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after acquiring an additional 266,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

