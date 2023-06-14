Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $15.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.78. 1,139,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.32 and a 200 day moving average of $268.68. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

