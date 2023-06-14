Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,369 shares during the period. Tricon Residential accounts for 7.1% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned 0.28% of Tricon Residential worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

