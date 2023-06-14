Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after buying an additional 754,342 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,921,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,980,000 after buying an additional 962,713 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $432.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.