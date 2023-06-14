Facet Wealth Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. 22,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,461. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

