Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $175,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,596,000 after purchasing an additional 878,180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 261,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,836. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.