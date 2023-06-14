Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 61,966 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,405. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.