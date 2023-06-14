Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $364.97. 9,795,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,009,191. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $365.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.