Facet Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 338,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,063. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

